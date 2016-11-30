Science museum to come up in Tirupati

more-in

Prime Minister to lay stone for it during Indian Science Congress in January

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is contemplating constructing a science museum in Tirupati on the lines of the one in Hong Kong.

The museum will be constructed in 100 acres and theme is ‘Seven Hills of Tirumala’.

The museum building will look like seven globes representing the Seven Hills. A convention centre would also be constructed adjacent to the museum.

The government is also toying with the idea of setting up the State science academy.

The government is making arrangements for laying the foundation stone for the museum during the Indian Science Congress (ISC) scheduled to be organised from January 3 to 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the stone, according to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a review meeting on the Indian Science Congress here on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu said that the ISC would be conducted in a big way to win international acclaim.

The government would sanction a budget of Rs. 5 crore for the programme. A committee four Ministers, comprising Ganta Srinivasa Rao (HRD), P. Narayana (Municipal Administration), P. Manikyala Rao (Endowments), and Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy (Science & Technology), would monitor the arrangements being made for the event, he said.

Nobel laureates to attend

Stating that nine Nobel Prize recipients from America, Japan, France, Israel, and Bangladesh would participate, he asked the officials to follow the protocol as delegates.

Representatives of scientific associations of Malaysia, Bangladesh, Ivory Coast, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Mozambique, Japan, and Singapore would also attend the programme. In addition, 200 scientists and professors of IITs would turn up at the event.

In all, over 16,000 delegates would take part in the 104th Indian Science Congress, he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan would inaugurate the Women Science Congress. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would take part as chief guest, Mr. Naidu said.

“Efforts are on to bring astronaut Sunita Williams for the Children’s Science Congress.” the Chief Minister said.

The conclave would be organised at Sri Venkateswara University and Padmavati Mahila University in Tirupati.