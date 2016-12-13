Science Congress will be a landmark event, says Ganta

Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao, M. Manikyala Rao, P. Narayana and B. Gopalakrishna Reddy at a review meeting on the Indian Science Congress on SV University campus in Tirupati on Tuesday. — | Photo Credit: K_V_Poornachandra_Kumar

more-in

Efforts are in place to make the 104th Indian Science Congress, scheduled to be held in Tirupati from January 3 to 7, a landmark event in the State, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of a review meet to assess the developments at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) here on Tuesday, Mr. Rao remarked that they had hosted several national and international events in the State, and this would be no exception.

“We want the proceedings of the Indian Science Congress to be etched in the hearts of the participants and denizens forever. We are making all arrangements for the grand conduct of the event and we wish to usher in an atmosphere of science and learning,” he said.

Mr. Rao said officials across the 16 committees, constituted for the conduct of the event, were putting in their best efforts and all the arrangements would be completed by December 20.

The officials said they were setting up 34 seminar halls, which would host the sessions during the event, and added they would contribute towards raising awareness about science and technology.

They discussed setting up digital infrastructure (WiFi, Optical Fibre Connectivity), communication network, approach roads to campus, power supply, organising cultural programmes and taking support from other varsities.

CM’s visit on Dec. 16

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting the temple city on December 16, to hold a special review meet with all the officials concerned. Ministers Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy (Environment and Forests), P. Narayana (Municipal Administration), P. Manikyala Rao (Endowments), Tirupati MLA M. Suguna, Vice-Chancellors A. Damodaram (SVU), V. Durga Bhavani (Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam), Municipal Commissioner V. Vinay Chand,

ISC Chairman Narayana Rao, Joint Collector Girish Sha, Joint Collector 2 Venkata Subbareddy, Urban SP R. Jayalakshmi and others took part.