Science Congress: Complete works before deadline, officials told

more-in

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana has directed the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) representatives to complete the works before the deadline for the 104th Indian Science Congress.

Inspecting the ongoing works on Sri Venkateswara University campus here on Wednesday, he enquired Vice-Chancellor Avula Damodaram about the quality of civil work in progress. He said that it was a challenging task to handle jobs of such proportions at such short notice. The Minister later visited the Senate Hall, Srinivasa Auditorium, girls’ hostel blocks and expressed satisfaction at the pace of works.

Meanwhile, sanitary inspectors, maistries and public health workers from various municipalities have been drafted to Tirupati for the event.

Apart from the hosting venue SVU campus having food courts, seminar halls, plenary halls and roads, the Sri Padmavathi Women’s University hosting the Children’s Science Congress and the Tarakarama Stadium hosting the inaugural session have also been divided into three zones and five sectors.