Scanty rainfall slows down rabi operations

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh received 82 per cent deficit rainfall during the North-East Monsoon (October to December) affecting the sowing of Rabi crop.

The deficit in Rayalaseema during the NE Monsoon is higher compared to the rest of the State at 92 per cent.

While the rainfall deficit in South Coastal Andhra consisting of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore is 83 per cent, the deficit in North Coastal Andhra (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari and West Godavari is 71.3 per cent.

Anantapur is the district with the worst deficit of 94 per cent. The other districts with a deficit of over 90 per cent are Kurnool 91.9 per cent, Kadapa 91.8, Prakasam 91.1 and Nellore 90.1 per cent. Vizianagaram is the district with minimum deficit at 58.6 per cent.

The deficit has had an adverse impact on Rabi. The crop has been sown only in 22 per cent of the 24.63 lakh hectares normally sown. It has been sown in only 5.34 lakh hectares compared to the 9.29 lakh hectares till the corresponding date (November 30).

Paddy, Bajra, Maize, Greengram, Blackgram, Horsegram, Groundnut, tobacco, cotton and onion have been sown in less than 25 per cent of the normal area. While niger and chillies have been sown in 92 per cent of the normal area, redgram is the only crop sown in 100 per cent of the normal area.

Paddy which is still in the transplantation stage has been sown only in five per cent of the normal area. The area normally sown by different types of foodgrains till now are: coarse (paddy, wheat, millets etc. ) 22 per cent , pulses (redgram, bengalgram, etc.) 35 per cent and oil seeds ( groundnut, sesame, etc) 10 per cent.