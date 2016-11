more-in

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams calendars and diaries of 2017 are being sold in all the post offices in Kurnool division and at Adoni head post office, Kurnool Superintendent of Post Offices K.V. Subba Rao said on Tuesday. The TTD calendar was priced at ₹ 90 and diary at ₹ 115, Mr. Subba Rao said and urged the people to purchase them at post offices.