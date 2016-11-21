Sailing club adds glitz to serene waters of Krishna

Youngsters learning the art of sailing on the serene waters of river Krishna. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL.

‘Aim is to promote water sports with the support of AP Tourism Department’

VIJAYAWADA: Good news for city’s water sports buffs for a sailing unit – Volga Sailing Club - has been floated on the banks of river Krishna to cater both recreation-seekers and wannabe professionals.

Buridi Madan Mohan Rao, an ex-Indian Navy officer, has chosen Vijayawada as his destination to promote water sports with the support of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department.

After serving the Indian Navy as Chief Petty Officer, Madan, along with three others, has anchored one large keel sail boat for elders who wish to learn sailing as recreation and five Optimist (dinghy) sail boats for children of above eight years.

“We have five young trainees, including a girl, who are regularly training at the club which was started ten days ago. They have come with a purpose of becoming a complete sailor and take part in national competitions”.

Mr. Madan said the serene waters of river Krishna was best suited to sailing and the trainees were covering four kilometres of distance by manoeuvring their boats.

He said sailing boats were operated manually by using the rudder and controls.

“All the precautions are taken before the boat is set on the sail. We have rescue boats following the trainee sailors as a measure of precaution. The trainees are also made to wear life jackets,” he added.

Mr. Madan said the club was operating both in the morning (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.) and evening (3.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.).

“We are approaching the schools in city to promote sailing among children”.

Incidentally, Madan has represented India Navy sailing team in several nationals held at Mumbai, Kochi, Hyderabad and Vizag.

He also went on a 12-day off shore expedition on a large yachting boat to Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2009.