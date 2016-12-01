SVU getting a massive facelift for Science Congress

more-in

Sri Venkateswara University is undergoing a full-scale makeover ahead of hosting the 104th Indian Science Congress, scheduled to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3.

More than 13,000 delegates, including scientists from national scientific agencies, research organisations, academic institutions like universities, IITs and NITs and senior officials from public sector undertakings etc. are expected to converge on the temple city for the prestigious annual five-day programme that is reckoned as the ‘science face of India.’

The stadium will get rain-proof pandals for the main event, while four plenary sessions will be held at Srinivasa Auditorium, Senate Hall and two makeshift venues to be developed with a seating capacity of 700 delegates. The air-conditioned venues will have LCD display for presentations, as 30 parallel sessions will be conducted. A mega science exhibition will be held on a seven-acre land, where agencies like ISRO, DRDO, DST, BEL, ECIL etc. will showcase their achievements.

Similarly, the Women’s Science Congress and Children’s Science Congress will be conducted at SVU and Sri Padmavathi Women’s University (SPMVV) campuses respectively.

Thanks to the national event, 1,600 rooms in 23 hostel blocks are getting refurbished. While the bathroom and toilet flooring is getting repaired for the first time in several decades. Students have been moved out of the campus to facilitate the work. “The effective loss of 45 days will be duly compensated and the academic calendar will be adhered to,” Vice-Chancellor Avula Damodaram says confidently, indicating that the infrastructure would take the varsity to a global scale. “We are readying the internal roads to the tune of 15 km within the campus,” chips in R&B Executive Engineer M. Ranganatham.

According to ISCA general-president D. Narayana Rao, the event will be attended by nine Nobel laureates and the who’s who of the Indian science such as C.N.R. Rao, R. Chidambaram, M.S. Swaminathan, K. Kasturirangan, V.K. Saraswat, R. Mashelkar, etc. besides delegates from academies of Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Ivory Coast, Bulgaria, Kenya, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Czech Republic, Japan and Singapore.

A dynamic website is developed for tech-based crowd management as the arrival details of the delegates will be coordinated online. Delegates will be escorted from Tirupati and Chennai airports, and the railway stations in Tirupati and Renigunta.