SI, three constables suspended

KAKINADA: A sub-inspector and three constables of the Traffic-I Police Station in the city have been suspended on the charge of freeing the accused in the case pertaining to possession of new high-value denomination notes after accepting a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh on December 4.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravi Prakash said here that N. Shankar Prasad, RSI, and three constables — R. Prasad Babu, Ch. Parasurama Reddy and K. Hanuma Gangadhar, were on duty at Kovvada on the evening of December 4. They spotted four persons carrying currency notes worth Rs.84.5 lakh in the denomination of Rs.2,000 during checking of vehicles.

Instead of seizing the cash and registering a case against them, the policemen on duty colluded with the accused and freed them after accepting Rs.5 lakh from them.

The issue was brought to the notice of the higher-ups by an undisclosed source, and the SP ordered for a departmental inquiry into the incident.

The report was sent to the office of the Eluru range DIG, following which the suspension orders were issued.

“A criminal case has been registered against the SI and the constables, and investigation is on,” Mr. Ravi Prakash said.