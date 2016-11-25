SI examinations to be conducted tomorrow

more-in

Arrangements are in place for the conduct of examinations to fill up vacancies of Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Printing and Communications on November 27.

Inspector General of Police, Guntur, N. Sanjay said that the examinations would be held in 21 colleges across 37 centres in which 19,559 candidates would take part.

Principal, ANU College of Engineering, P. Siddhaiah would act as nodal officer for the examinations.

The IGP said that the candidates would be allowed in the examinations centres from 9 a.m. and after 10 a.m., no one would be allowed.

SPs, Guntur Urban, Rural, Sarvashrestha Tripathi and K. Narayan Naik, and Additional SP (Thullur) Vikrant Patil were present.