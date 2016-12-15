SCR move to promote cashless transactions

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has provided 31 Point of Sale (PoS) machines at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and railway stations in the Vijayawada Railway Division to overcome the small notes problem.

The machines would help passengers purchase reserved tickets through cashless transaction, said authorities in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The machines were provided at the PRS in A1, A, B, and D category stations and satellite locations, including Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Amalapuram, Samalkot, Kakinada Town, Yanam, Annavaram, Tuni, Anakapalle, Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Bhimavaram Town and Junction, Tanuku, Palakole, Narsapur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Kavali, Gudur, and Nellore.

Swiping machines would be arranged in the remaining stations and reservation counters soon.

Passengers were requested to utilise the PoS machines for hassle-free transactions, said a railway official.