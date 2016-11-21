SCR bags “Rail Vikas Shivir Award’

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presented the “Best Team of Rail Vikas Shivir Award” to South Central Railway at the concluding day the three-day mega brainstorming exercise of Indian Railways held at Surajkund, New Delhi. Mr. Ravindra Gupta, General Manager, SCR received the award on behalf of his team.

The three-day Rail Vikas Shivir, an initiative of Prime Minister was an exercise involving the entire Indian Railways organisation at all levels with a view to generate innovative and practical ideas across critical areas of railway operations.

For the first time in the 163 years of Indian Railways such a massive planning exercise involving multi-stage and multi-dimensional dialogue has taken place involving railway employees from a Gangman to Railway Board Chairman, cutting across hierarchies.

The theme presentation of South Central Railway on “Creating 3X (Three Times) Bigger Indian Railway that is Economically Viable” focussed on conversion of existing goods sheds to outsourced goods sheds which will lead to a multiple positive impact, financially enabling substantial gains to Indian Railways.

The impact envisages creating six times bigger terminal capacity, integrating IT enabled supply chain logistics, capturing new streams of traffic, off loading the overhead costs, provision of all weather warehousing facilities and making goods sheds economically viable.

Presenting the award winning theme at the Shivir, Mr. Ravindra Gupta focused on the need to run more trains and more loads on the Indian Railway network, towards which the network has to be expanded.

To overcome the speed differential (difference in average running time of various categories of trains ) which is huge, plans shall be implemented to go in for lighter weight coaches and wagons and replace slow passenger trains with DEMU / MEMU services.

Railways shall enhance terminal capacity as well as facilities at goods sheds by involving private players, the General Manager stated. “Multi modal and multi commodity freight parks shall be contemplated to add to the handling strength of the Railways,” he added.