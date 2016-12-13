SCR, APSRTC cancel services to Chennai*NDRF swings into action *Helplines set up at Vijayawada, Nellore, Gudur, Guntakal*Transportation to Chennai cut-off completely*Road between AP-TN may be cleared by Tuesday morning

more-in

The South Central Railway (SCR), Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and the private travel operators cancelled many services to Chennai post Vardah, which crossed the coast near Chennai on Monday.

The railway authorities cancelled Vijayawada-Chennai (Train No.12711) between Gudur-Chennai and Chennai-Vijayawada (Train No.12712) between Chennai and Gudur. Nellore-Sullurpeta Memu (Train No.66030) and Sullurpeta-Chennai Memu (Train No.66026) were cancelled.

Speaking to The Hindu, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion Commandant Prasanth Dar, who is monitoring relief operations from Sullurpeta in Nellore district, said many trees fell down on the roads between Nellore, Sulluripeta, Sriharikota, Tada and Chennai.

“Despite heavy rain, NDRF personnel are cutting the trees and the route may be cleared by Tuesday morning. Besides, NDRF is helping the victims at the relief camps in Nellore district and on Tamil Nadu border,” Mr. Dar said.

SCR sounds alert

“We are recording the wind speed at major railway stations to analyse the expected impact in advance. Helplines have been set up at Vijayawada (Ph. 0866-2575038), Nellore (0861-2345864 (or) 07702774104), Gudur 09704506841 and Guntakal (08852-229780 (or) 09701374086),” said SCR General Manager Vashista Johri in a statement.

Engineering material trains loaded with sand, boulders, cement bags are kept ready at different stations to meet any emergency and are in contact with the irrigation officials to assess the water levels in tanks near the tracks.

“Diesel generators, power cars, medical teams, accident relief trains, food and water stocks have been kept ready in Guntakal and Vijayawada divisions,” Mr. Johri said.

Buses services stopped

APSRTC Executive Director (Operations). G. Jaya Rao said about 15 buses bound for Chennai from various depots in Andhra Pradesh were cancelled. Some services were affected in Satyavedu, Sri Kalahasti and the neighbouring places due to strong gales and rains, Mr. Rao said.

“We cancelled Chennai-bound services from Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and other regions as rains are continuing,” the ED said.

Meanwhile, private travel operators cancelled more than 50 services to Tamil Nadu. Many buses coming from Hyderabad and other cities to Chennai were partially cancelled.