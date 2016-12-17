SC, ST farmers to take up agro-forestry in Chittoor

CHITTOOR: As part of the National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture Implementation in Chittoor district, the Social Forestry officials have roped in SC, ST farmers targeting plantation of about 5 lakh trees in Nagalapuram, Pichatur, Narayanavanam, Puttur and Nindra mandals by March 2017, covering about 13,000 hectare of geographical area.

Interacting with the SC, ST farmers near Kothapallimitta village near Chittoor on Friday, the Divisional Forest Officer (Social Forestry), G. Srinivasulu, said that the prime objective of involving them in agro-forestry was to protect the poor farmers from the vagaries of nature and help them get assured and sustainable returns by growing viable crops. The five mandals selected for the agro-forestry scheme had very poor forest cover — below 10 per cent of the stipulated forest cover. About 60,000 families from the two communities would be involved in the ambitious project, he said.

High-yielding species

Five exclusive forest nurseries were being raised for the purpose of supplying saplings to the targeted five mandals. The varieties included high-yielding species of blueberry (neredu), goose berry (usiri), tamarind (chinta) and guava (jama). "We are readying both fruit-bearing and timber varieties such as teak and Sri Gandham. Massive awareness camps would be arranged in about 150 revenue villages and gram panchayats to sensitise the SC, ST farmers," the DFO said.

The officials of the Agriculture Department were approached to spread the information among the target group to start the first phase by December 20, Mr. Srinivasulu said.