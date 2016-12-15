Ryots in drought-hit mandalsseek availability of fodder

more-in

NELLORE: Availability of fodder for livestock has been a recurring issue especially in the upland drought-prone mandals in the Nellore district even as the officials concerned in association with local farmers make joint efforts to overcome scarcity in this regard every year.

This year also, plans have been drawn for growing fodder in considerable acres in every village by giving permission to specific farmers who have come forward.

There are nearly 6.87 lakh livestock including milch cattle belonging to individual farmers and agricultural workers. The farmers seek greater effort for ensuring that there would be no fodder scarcity for this livestock particularly in the coming summer months.

Because of lack of normal rainfall for the second successive year, the government has already announced drought situation prevailing in over 27 mandals.

The animal husbandry and agriculture officials in these mandals have been instructed to give special focus on the sanction of permissions for willing farmers to cultivate fodder to meet the emerging demand.

The fodder thus cultivated could be sold by the respective farmers in the village square at a nominal cost. This sort of planned development of fodder fields is taken up in some villages but the same has to be promoted widely to service purpose effectively.

The officials say that they are in the process of organising fodder fields in some mandals. As this has been a regular practice, the farmers concerned have been asked to meet the local officials and help in growing enough fodder so that there would not be any scarcity problem in future.