Rs. 350-cr. Japan aid likely for Kurnool General Hospital

The Kurnool General Hospital is all set for a massive fillip in infrastructure development as it is likely to get Rs.350 crore assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at the behest of the State government, Hospital Superintendent J. Veeraswamy said on Wednesday.

All the vital departments would get funds for infrastructure development to transform it into a superspeciality hospital, Dr. Veeraswamy told The Hindu.

A cancer therapy hospital was proposed with an outlay of Rs.120 crore for providing comprehensive treatment to nearly 50 chronic cancer patients and about a dozen who contracted the disease of late.

A team of experts had inspected the hospital land and the cancer hospital was expected to materialise in about a year, he said. The Cardiology and Cardiothoracic departments have been equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities. Despite shortage of technicians and staff, the cardiothoracic surgeons performed nearly 28 complicated surgeries and the requisite staff were expected to be posted soon, he said.

Proposals for nephrology wing

Proposals were forwarded to the government for approval of a renal transplant unit in the Nephrology department with equipment worth Rs. 15 crore and 40 dialysis units along with trained urologists.

The hospital would be able to perform renal transplants within the next six months, the superintendent hoped. He stressed the need for a trauma block in the Neurosurgery wing.

The bed strength in the Paediatrics Department would be increased to 40 and it would get DM Neonatalogy seats. The Maternal and Child Health Paediatric surgery wing has gained eligibility for sanction of post-graduate courses, Dr. Veeraswamy said.

The Hospital Development Society sanctioned Rs. 55 lakh for procuring equipment and generators in the MCH Department, to be moved to a new block soon. A sum of Rs.1.08 crore was sanctioned for procuring equipment for paediatric surgery and a new operation theatre was necessary.

The Gastroenterology Department would get infrastructure soon and a three-storeyed building as per the Medical Council of India norms. District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan had sanctioned Rs. 1.50 crore for the department and the Director of Medical Education and A.P. State Medical and Health Infrastucture Corporation were urged to sanction an additional Rs.1.50 crore, he said.

The Acute Medical Care unit would be expanded with Rs.2.50 crore by setting up ventilators, a central oxygen system and monitors.

This would help the unit to lend support to the surgical and general medicine wings. The laparoscopy surgery and trauma wings need strengthening.

Kidney stone blasting

The Urology Department has world-class equipment, but needed infrastructural expansion worth Rs.10 crore for extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy for breaking stones formed in the kidneys, Dr. Veeraswamy said.

The Endocrinology and Neurology departments required additional funds as the number of patients was rapidly growing.

The Central government sanctioned Rs. 6.50 crore for the plastic surgery wing for performing electroplastic surgeries for burns victims and Rs. 3 crore more was required for equipment, he said.

Kurnool General Hospital was treating patients of Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur and Mahabubnagar districts, he added.