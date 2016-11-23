Row over notification of new divisions in poll-bound Srikakulam

more-in

SRIKAKULAM: Notification for the boundaries of new divisions ahead of the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation elections has become controversial with the YSR Congress and the Congress deciding to approach court opposing the bifurcation of 50 wards.

According to them, the officials of the corporation yielded to the pressure tactics of the Telugu Desam and released the notification to benefit the ruling party. Their main argument is that wards’ division was done to disturb the reservation facility for influential leaders of Opposition parties. Many leaders of Kalinga Vysya, Sri Sayana and SC categories could get the reservation facility in other divisions where the presence of their respective communities was less.

YSR Congress and former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao alleged that local MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi was trying to make her husband Mayor by winning majority of wards by hook or by crook. He held emergency meetings with party men and asked them to file cases in the court.

AP Youth Congress general secretary Chowdary Satish questioned the rationale behind the notification. “We will file petitions before the municipal corporation which has given time till November 25 to raise objections, if any. We will approach court if justice is not done there,” he added.

Several TDP local leaders also registered their protest as they fear that chances of their getting ticket will be affected.

According to sources, Balaga Shiva Prasad, Basva Siva Lakshmi, Ponduru Ramana asked the leadership to take steps for the bifurcation of the wards so that they can contest confidently. They fear that they will not win even if tickets were offered in the new system. However, Ms. Lakshmi Devi made it clear that she was not involved in the process and it was unfair to target her family over the issue. She asked all the leaders to approach the municipal authorities if they have any objections.

Officials are making arrangements to receive the petitions on Friday. They will arrange help desks to receive suggestions and complaints. They indicated that higher officials would be briefed over the issue and revised notification would be released very soon.