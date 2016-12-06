Residential school girl pregnant

more-in

KURNOOL: A minor girl studying in the Government residential school at Allagadda in Kurnool district becoming pregnant due to prolonged sexual abuse came to light on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old girl, studying SSC in the residential school, was unwell and suffered from a bout of fits. Her parents took her to a hospital in Allagadda, where the doctors found that she was five months pregnant. On the doctors’ advice, the girl was rushed to the general hospital here.

The girl reportedly told her parents that she was being sexually abused for a few months. Police registered a case and said those responsible for the pregnancy would be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.