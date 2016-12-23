Report on YSRC MLAs’ conduct in two weeks

more-in

HYDERABAD: The privileges committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has decided to submit its report relating to ‘misbehaviour’ of the YSR Congress (YSRC) MLAs in the monsoon session within two weeks.

The committee questioned the MLAs Ch. Bhaskar Reddy and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani on Thursday.

The MLAs were summoned because they did not turn up at the earlier meetings of the committee to furnish their views.

The committee, it is learnt, has shown the video clippings of the proceedings in the Assembly on September 8, 9 and 10 and sought the views of the members on their behaviour which was within ‘grossly in violation of the rules of the House’.

One of the members named by the committee, P. Ramakrishna Reddy, requested that a CD of the proceedings be given to him and the Assembly authorities provided the same to him.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy conveyed to the committee that he would stand by his gestures and actions during the period mentioned.

Another member Ch. Bhaskar Reddy said the YSRC members had neither committed any mistake nor violated any rules.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said the YSRC members were being targeted just because they had been staging demonstrations and raising the issues of common man in the highest platform, the Assembly.

The committee has decided to submit the report on the version of MLAs as also its recommendations to the Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao in a couple of weeks.