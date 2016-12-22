Rendered cashless, people now embrace technology

The cashless situation has apparently forced the public to search for alternative solutions. More people prefer embracing technology to standing in endless queues at banks and ATMs.

Tirumala, which always bustles with activity thanks to the arrival of pilgrims in hordes, has at last witnessed a change. Even as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the administrative authority on the hill town, struggles to technology-enable all its counters having pilgrim interface, a small tea vending outlet shot to prominence by transacting through Paytm.

Ashok alias Nani, running a tea outlet in Seshadri Nagar area, was incidentally the first to adopt the technology.

The boy in his late teens was frustrated at being handed out Rs.2,000 notes by the pilgrim parties, post-demonetisation, and was forced to lose business in hundreds as he could not give change. His banker gave him a solution. Though semi-literate, he uses a smartphone, on which he downloaded the Paytm application and got a printed copy of the QR code. A customer having Paytm has to just scan the code and make the payment. “It is so easy. What one needs is a smartphone, the app and net connectivity. That's all,” Nani said, who was visibly relieved as he had to no longer run to the ‘unfriendly’ neighbouring outlets for small currency. Quite surprisingly, more young customers have downloaded the app and are comfortably using it.

In fact, the tech-literate footprint has enlarged at his outlet in the last two days, as the enlarged printout of the QR code hanging at his outlet ensures more walk-in customers.

The number of card swipers in retail outlets has seen a significant rise in Tirupati downhill as well. More people are transacting with their debit cards today for fear of losing their ‘precious’ currency of smaller denomination such as Rs.100 and Rs.50. “Earlier, we used to get around 50 customers a day who use their cards, that too for high value transactions above Rs.1,000. But today, people swipe even for Rs.100,” says Gunasekhar, an employee at a fuel outlet at Ramanuja Circle.

Meanwhile, applications submitted by small retail outlets to banks for installation of PoS machines have been pending for more than a fortnight, presumably due to shortage of machines.