Remove Sekhar Reddy from TTD Trust Board: Left parties

TIRUPATI: TTD Trust Board member J. Sekhar Reddy is in the midst of a storm after the Income-Tax Department raided his Chennai residence on Thursday and seized currency notes and gold in huge quantities.

The Left parties and social activists on Friday demanded that Sekhar Reddy be removed from the prestigious TTD Trust Board.

The CPI(M) lashed out at the government for always preferring to appoint businessmen and contractors as members of the trust board.

“Such persons always use the coveted post for pursuing their business interests and personal gains,” it said.

“The Sekhar Reddy episode has once again brought the issue to the fore,” said party’s district secretary K. Kumar Reddy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive has turned out to be a laughing stock,” P. Naveen Kumar Reddy, convener of the Rayalaseema Porata Samithi, told the media, referring to the unearthing of new Rs.2,000 currency notes in large quantities at Sekhar Reddy’s residence.

“On the one hand people are being made to run from pillar to post for drawing their hard-earned money from banks and, on the other, the influential are cornering wads of new notes,” he said.

The CPI activists took out a protest march demanding that Sekhar Reddy be immediate removed from the TTD Trust Board.