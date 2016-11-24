Andhra Pradesh

Relief on the way for govt. hospitals: Central official

more-in

Guntur ready for cashless transactions, he says

“It’s a challenge and an opportunity as well as we are towards a cashless economy,’’ said additional secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney on Wednesday, summing up the two-day field visit to the district to study the impact of demonetisation. Mr. Sawhney interacted with people lined up before the ATMs, at fair price shops and patients at the Government General Hospital.

“We have identified some crucial interventions like non-availability of cash at government hospitals to pay those who get operated under NTR Vaidya Seva or Janani Suraksha Yojana. The GGH is finding it difficult to pay even transportation charges to patients, so we will suggest enhancement of the daily withdrawal limit,’’ Mr. Sawhney told The Hindu.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
public health/community medicine
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2016 3:48:58 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Relief-on-the-way-for-govt.-hospitals-Central-official/article16690331.ece

© The Hindu