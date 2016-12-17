Reliance quiz winners announced

more-in

KAKINADA: The team consisting of T. Shyam Sundar and P. Naveen from SKVT School, Rajamahendravaram has won the title of the Reliance Dhirubai Ambani Quiz-2016 in the government schools category, while that of Sampath Krishna Vamsi and Y. Neha from Tripura English Medium School, Rajamahendravaram adjudged as winner in the private schools segment. The grand finale was held at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Friday, in which district Collector H. Arun Kumar was the chief guest and presented prizes to the winners and the runners up.

Marking the birth anniversary of its founder Dhirubai Ambani, the Reliance Industries Limited has been conducting the annual quiz for the students of the government and private educational institutions in the district for the last seven years.

Those who were selected in the preliminary rounds held at the revenue divisional headquarters were competed with each other in the grand finale.

The team consisting of K. Jayanth Kumar and K. Abhilash from the Zilla Parishad High School, P. Gannavaram, adjudged as runner in the government schools category, whereas the team of V. Srividya and K.B. Vijaya Varma from Sri Chaitanya School, Ravulapalem, was declared as runner in the private schools segment. District Educational Officer R. Narasimha Rao, and Deputy Director of Social Welfare department M. Sobha Rani, chief finance officer of the RIL Venkata