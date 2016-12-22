Red sanders logs worth Rs. 4 crore seized

more-in

CHITTOOR: In a major operation, the joint combing operation by the forest department personnel of Kodur and Balupalle ranges of Kadapa district and Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) led to the seizure of about five tonnes of red sanders logs worth over Rs. 4 crore, numbering as many as 125, in Seshachalam hills.

The combing parties on getting information about the felling of red sanders on the Seshachalam-Veligonda forests since two days cordoned off the area and launched the search. The woodcutters camping deep inside the forest had abandoned the logs and fled into the thickets.

Forest Range Officer (Kodur) M.A. Nayeem, Additional SP (RSASTF) P. Ravi Shankar and senior officials of both wings rushed to the spot, Jyothi Colony at the foothills, and initiated steps to shift the logs to the area godowns, besides deploying additional forces to search for the elusive woodcutters.

Considering the huge quantum and fine quality of logs seized, the Task Force officials observed that a large stretch of red sanders trees were cut at the strategic area of the Seshachalam-Veligonda belt.