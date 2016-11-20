Red Sanders Task Force to focus on PD Act cases

more-in

Own police station gives it an opportunity to handle affairs independently

The Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) formed in January 2015 is all set to focus on notorious red sanders smugglers and filing of PD (Preventive Detention) Act cases against them, in addition to referring them to the Central agencies for property attachment.

The first State-level police station attached to the Task Force came into effect on July 2, this year, had so far filed 17 cases against the smugglers and woodcutters as well, which included a couple of small-rung political cadres of Tamil Nadu; a case connected with hawala transactions and another with forgery of signatures the Central agencies’ officials to smuggle stocks to overseas destinations. With a limited purview of Chittoor and Kadapa districts, the police station will soon cover red sanders smuggling activities all over the State.

Though formed 22 months ago, the Task Force had its own police station four months ago, giving it a big relief and opportunity to handle affairs independently. Prior to this development, the Task Force had to entirely depend on the Police and the Forest Department staff. The force personnel were under instructions to compulsorily associate with the two departments in undertaking combing operations. In case of nabbing of woodcutters inside the forests and fringe villages, the accused had to be handed over either of the staff for prosecution. The infamous April 7, 2015 encounter in the Seshachalam hills near Tirupati, in which 20 TN woodcutters were gunned down, took place under these circumstances.

With the establishment of its own police station at Tirupati, the Task Force personnel observe that it is set to slowly usher in a new regime against red sanders smuggling. Prior to formation of its police station, the Task Force officials had to take all the pains to carry the seized logs and shift the nabbed woodcutters and smugglers to the area police stations to prompt filing of cases. In some cases, the Task Force had to linger there for a couple of days and nights under tree shades along with seizures and accused. “Now, no more dilly-dallying or waiting for days together to get cases filed,” a Task Force Inspector observed.

Referring to the acute shortage of staff in the Force, RSASTF chief and DIG M. Kantha Rao said that in spite of several hardships, the personnel could perform well, having nabbed hundreds of trespassers into the Seshachalam hills. “Our police station will work in the direction of contributing its mite to the criminal justice system. Our primary goals are investigations and commando operations. From now on, our men can undertake Nakha Bandhis (flash raids) and open public actions, including arrests of notorious elements,” he said.

Task Force DSP, S.V. Sridhar Rao observed that more counselling schedules would be undertaken for the woodcutters and smugglers, new perpetrators and those in prisons.

“Our visits to Jawadi Hills in TN (the woodcutters habitations) and Ketigenahalli in Karnataka (known for maintaining godowns of red sanders logs) gave us satisfactory results and our findings were of much use in our investigations. In all these months, the Task Force had played a crucial role in nabbing of the Chinese nationals involved in the red sanders smuggling; and detection of the second passport of Kollam Gangi Reddy, leading to his arrest in Mauritius,” the official said.