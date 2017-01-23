Realty price crash hope keeps buyers in wait & watch mode

more-in

The real estate sector is apparently still reeling under the impact of demonetisation, notwithstanding a slash in the rate of interest on housing loans and incentives announced by the Central government for affordable housing.

The public sentiment is clear — just wait for the prices to crash. Though the builders have been receiving enquiries, hardly any transactions have taken place during last two months in the State, particularly in the Capital region. The reasons being cited for this include, the expectations that interest rates would come down further; the government will revise income tax exemptions; and property prices would fall steeply.

Prior to demonetisation, the banks used to charge 9.5 % interest rate on housing loans. With flush of funds, the banks have brought down the interest rate and now are charging in the range of 8.1 % to 8.7 %. The people are pinning hopes on the Union Budget and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s next policy review due in February. “Hopes are high for more rate cuts in near future. People expect that the interest rate will come down by another 1.5% to 2%,” says Gadde Rajaling, chairman of the Capital Region Builders Association.

Enquiries go up

The silver lining is that the enquiries have gone up by 30% in the Capital region. Most of these enquires were from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) looking for commercial properties and a few for residential properties. The NRIs, who invested heavily on the lands in the Capital region two years ago, are now focussing on flats and commercial spaces. Notwithstanding surge in enquiries, none were ready to buy, he says.

Stalemate

There is a talk that the property values have come down by more than 30%, but a stalemate appears to be continuing in the sector. The buyers are still in a ‘wait and watch’ mode and holding back their property purchase plans. The sellers too have not reduced the prices, he adds.

No impact on registrations

The demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes had impacted the real estate sector in the State. On the other hand, the demonetisation apparently did not make any direct impact on registrations, which followed the regular trend. This is because the government takes market value into consideration during registration, analysts say.