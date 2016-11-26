Realty dawns upon restive farmers

Post demonetisation, the price of land in the vicinity of major projects plummets. | Photo Credit: BASHEER

Officials feel that they can acquire lands for airport and nuclear power projects smoothly

SRIKAKULAM: Will demonetisation of old high denomination notes pave the way for smooth land acquisition for major projects such as the international airport in Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district and atomic power plant in Kovvada of Srikakulam district?

Revenue officials say yes. After the Centre’s announcement, the price of land in and around these two projects has plummeted, they say.

The Revenue Department has not been able to complete the land acquisition process for the last two years as there is a huge difference between the registered and market values of land.

Post demonetisation, the realtors have stopped buying land and are insisting on farmers to return the amount advanced towards purchase of land.

The State government has offered Rs.33 lakh per acre to the farmers parting with land for the proposed airport in Bhogapuram. But many of them have been reluctant all these days to accept the compensation offered on the pretext that the market value has crossed the Rs.1-crore mark.

But the situation has suddenly changed after the demonetisation announcement.

“Many farmers from Bhogapuram are now approaching us seeking settlement of the issue so that they will be able to reinvest the amount in land, wherever it is available at affordable price,” says a senior revenue official.

The government has already acquired 2,816 acres and needs only 512 acres of private land.

“We will complete the process in a couple of weeks. We are trying to convince a few reluctant farmers, who are under the sway of the opposition parties, of the need to fall in line,” he adds.

To acquire the remaining extent of land and explain the package being offered, the revenue officials are planning to organise meetings in villages such as Ravada, Savaravilli, A. Ravivalasa, Gudepuvalasa, Kancheru, and Kavulavada.

Vizianagaram District Collector Vivek Yadav and Revenue Divisional Officer S. Srinivas Murthy have been holding meetings with local leaders and villagers, trying to convince them that the package being offered is the highest in recent history.

This has helped the district administration in completing over 66 per cent of the land acquisition process.

In Srikakulam district, revenue officials and representatives of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) are hopeful that the farmers would respond positively in the current scenario.

The government has offered Rs.12 lakh per acre for the Kovvada farmers. It needs around 2,000 acres of land for the power project.