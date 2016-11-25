RTC takes the e-PoS route

Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao inaugurating e-PoS machines at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Thursday. APSRTC Vice-chairman and Managing Director M. Malakondaiah is seen.

Transport corporation incurs Rs. 17 crore loss so far due to demonetisation

VIJAYAWADA: The public transport giant AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has a huge customer base and people, especially those from the lower strata, are the worst hit due to the demonetisation.

Taking note of their grievances, the corporation has introduced cashless transactions by installing e-PoS machines at the ticket reservation counter in the departure block of the Pandit Nehru Bus Station.

Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao inaugurated the swipe machines on Thursday.

Addressing a media conference later, Mr. Raghava Rao said about 62 lakh people relied on RTC buses to travel every day. Since there was acute shortage of small currency notes, people were finding it difficult to buy tickets.

“Keeping in view their difficulties, we have installed these machines which will accept both debit and credit cards,” he said.

Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director M. Malakondaiah said the RTC has acquired 50 swipe machines which are being used in Vijayawada and Guntur. “In the next couple of days, all bus stations across the 13 districts of the State will have these machines,” he said.

RTC has incurred losses to the tune of Rs. 17 crore on account of the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes announced on November 8, said Mr. Malakondaiah.

The corporation’s Executive Officer Sudhakar was among those present.