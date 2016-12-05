RTC reduces services to Tamil Nadu

more-in

The APSRTC and some private operators have reduced their services to Chennai and other places in Tamil Nadu following the tense situation there.

According to sources, the RTC is operating about 197 buses to Tamil Nadu from different depots and the private travel operators are running nearly 100 buses to Chennai everyday. The RTC and the private bus owners either stopped or reduced their services apprehending trouble. Trains however ran as usual on Monday.

“A curfew like situation is prevailing on the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu borders and police forces are deployed at the border villages — Ramapuram Kandriga, Bheemunivaripalem — in Tada mandal. We will run buses depending on the situation by Monday night,” says a private travel operator.

Speaking to The Hindu, RTC Executive Director (Operations) G. Jaya Rao said the Corporation was running limited services to Chennai and the officials were monitoring the situation.

Additional security

“We are in touch with the TN railway authorities and the police. As present, trains are being operated to Chennai with necessary security,” said a railway official.

Mr. Jaya Rao said Chittoor Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Dy. CTM) Chandrashekar was camping in Chennai and had been instructed to give updates. “We are running about 90 buses from Chittoor and Nellore districts.”

Meanwhile, some students, employees and traders, who came to their native places for the week-end from Chennai, had cancelled their return journey though some were seen enquiring about the services in the evening.