RMC all set to go cashless

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With the demonetisation blues continuing even after three weeks of the cancellation of high-end denomination notes by the government, officials of the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) have decided to go the electronic way to the grassroots to ensure cashless transactions. The corporation has issued notices to all the trade licence holders to ensure electronic transactions within a week from now, so that people visiting the eateries, pan shops and salons can make electronic payments instead of shelling out the small change. “We have about 10,000 licence holders in the city, who have been into small trades. We have issued notices to them to respond with the electronic gateway within a week from the date of receipt of the notice,” V. Vijaya Rama Raju, Commissioner of RMC, has told the Hindu.

The traders have either to be equipped with the electronic point of sale (e-PoS) device or get accessed with a mobile application (App) that accepts e-payment. They should accept the online payments even for small purchases such as Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 and should not insist the public on payments in currency mode. “We have good number wallet apps available in the market that are cost effective. Since most of the traders are using smart phones, it is not going to be difficult for them to download the app,” says Mr. Raju. Once the installation of e-payment gateway is enabled, the traders have to display the same at their business units promptly. The field-level employees of the civic body are already on the job of creating awareness among the traders and vendors about the installation of the app and the ePoS. Since the municipal corporation is the authority to issue and renew the DLOs that are essential to run the trade, the vendors are left with no choice but to fall in line. “After a week, there will not be any complaints of shortage of currency from the public in Rajamahendravaram,” Mr. Raju exudes confidence.