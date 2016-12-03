RBI despatches Rs. 2,420 cr.worth currency to State

Naidu asks bankers to rise to the occasion by extending working hours

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has despatched Rs. 2,420 crore worth currency of various denominations to the State. The currency arrived at Visakhapatnam and Tirupati in special flights arranged by the State government on Thursday night. The currency will be distributed to other districts from Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked the bankers to despatch Rs. 240 crore each to the districts that were stressed out, and Rs. 160 crore each to the district, which were not under pressure.

Mr. Naidu on Thursday telephoned RBI Governor Urjit Patel to apprise him of the situation and hardships faced by the people in AP. He expressed his displeasure over the indifferent attitude of the bankers. The problem could not be solved even after 20 days, he pointed out.

Mr. Patel assured him that Rs. 2, 500 crore would be despatched. Subsequently, the State government arranged special aircraft to bring the cash from Hyderabad.