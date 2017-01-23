Put an end to row, Chaganti’s supporters urge people

more-in

Supporters of the religious scholar Chaganti Koteswara Rao on Sunday urged people to put an end to the controversy over the “miscommunication” that took place in one of his recent discourses, as the scholar tendered open apologies over the issue.

Doctors, Chartered Accountants, business people and officials of the government departments convened a press conference at Swamy Ayyappa temple on the Police Lines and highlighted the need for closing the controversy. Some of them even suspected the involvement of “anti-religious forces” in precipitating the issue and urged people not to fall prey to the wrong campaign.

Doctors Vadrevu Ravi and Nishant, Chartered Accountant Aditya Sarma and person in-charge of the temple Gopalakrishna said that in a bid to narrate the innocence of people during the period of Dwapara, Mr. Koteswara Rao cited an example that hurt the sentiments of a section of people.