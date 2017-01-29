Pushkaram stampede: Panel’s term ends, seeks extension

more-in

Submission of evidence from the government and on behalf of the victims was completed on Saturday during the last hearing of the Justice C.Y. Somayajulu Commission, conducting an inquiry into the stampede that took place on the inaugural day of the Godavari Pushkarams in 2015.

The final hearing will be taken up later as the commission’s tenure is going to end on Sunday (January 29).

The commission has again requested the government for extension. The one-man commission was constituted on September 15, 2015 and given six months time for inquiry. When the term was completed on March 29, 2016, it was extended for three months. It was extended again for another three months. The tenure was extended for the third time for four months till January 29.

During Saturday’s arguments, the advocate appearing for the victims, Muppala Subba Rao, expressed anguish that the government had failed to submit the documents even after the commission had asked it again and again.