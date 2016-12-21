Project-displaced are not even seen as humans, says ex-official

Speakers at a seminar on problems being faced by persons displaced by the Polavaram Project, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

VIJAYAWADA: An exclusive Act for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the people displaced by the Polavaram irrigation project was sought by social activist and former Principal-Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation, Dasari Srinivasulu.

Speaking at a discussion on the problems of persons displaced by the project, organised by the Polavaram Nirvasitha Samkshema Samithi ( Polavaram displaced welfare committee), here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasulu asked how there could be one standard model for different projects. No two irrigation projects were the same, he said. Those displaced by irrigation projects were not even seen as humans, he said, suggesting that what was meted out to those relocated was not just or fair.

He said that out of 4,519 irrigation projects proposed in the country, nearly 2,000 were still incomplete. Only 29 out of the 219 major projects proposed had been completed. This indicated that most of the projects were totally ill-conceived.

Mr. Srinivasulu said that even the consideration given to government servants who apply for transfer on the grounds that water of the place did not suit their health, was not given to the people dislocated by the irrigation projects. They were simply bundled up and thrown in a colony, he said.

Rehabilitation and resettlement was particularly hard on tribesmen who have a lifestyle that was very different from those who belong to the plains.

Saying that he had spent a lot of time with tribesmen and knew how much they disliked being literally crammed into a colony.

Quoting Abraham Maslow, Mr. Srinivasulu said that the rehabilitation package should be designed to give the beneficiaries peace and satisfaction. He said relocation was particularly hard on the elderly and children because the place they lived in was incorporated in their DNA.

Convenor of the committee Subbaraya Sastry, Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram leader Girish Kuber, and Human Rights Society leader Rajeswara Rao participated in the discussion.