Probe ordered into branding of minor girls in Prakasam

ONGOLE: Taking a serious note of four minor girls being branded with a spatula allegedly by their teacher in Kanigiri town, Prakasam Collector Sujata Sharma has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Kandukur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) A. Mallikarjun Rao would head a three-member committee constituted for the purpose and also suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. He would be assisted by District Minorities Welfare Officer Sk. Karimullah and ICDS Project Officer Visalakshi, Information Department officials said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Muslim leaders led by State Minorities Finance Corporation (APSMFC) Chairman Md. Hidayath and TDP MLC Md. Ahamad Sharief called on the 14-year-old girl who sustained serious burn injuries at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here and said the Government would provide the best medical treatment to the injured students.

''The Government will also ensure that the four girls continued their education unhindered in another Madrasa,'' said TDP Prakasam district official spokesman Pathan Hanif Khan.

Describing the incident as ''unfortunate and inhuman'', they said the Madrasa in question had brought disrepute to the education system itself.

The State Government would take stern action against those found guilty, they said.

The Government was keen on imparting life skills to Madrasa students, including tailoring and computer education, to help them eke out a decent living, the MLC said.

The Government proposed to increase the number of minority residential schools in the State from the present 11 to 50 and impart English medium of education, the MLC added.

Leaders from the community wanted the Government to increase the budgetary allocation for minorities welfare from the present ₹710 crore to ₹1,200 crore in the next fiscal, they added.