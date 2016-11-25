Priests of small temples to get relief from biometric system

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The archakas (priests) working in small temples in the State are likely to get a relief from biometric attendance. The Archaka Welfare Fund Trust (AWFT) has favoured keeping the biometric attendance to these priests on hold until service rules and conditions are framed. With this, close to 3,000 priests will be exempted from the biometric system.

According to information, there are 141 temples classified as 6(a) institutions whose annual income is Rs. 25 lakh and above; and 784 temples classified as 6(b) institutions whose annual income is between Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 25 lakh in the State. The priests in these temples are working with a consolidate pay of about Rs. 10,000 a month. In fact, the minimum remuneration of Rs. 5,000 a month was paid to the archakas until November last year.

The Endowments Department increased the remuneration to religious staff to Rs. 10,000 a month in view the price rise.

The AWFT at a meeting on October 10 passed a resolution that the rules may be finalised keeping in view of certain responsibilities of the priests to attend their duties irrespective of timings during auspicious days. The biometric system may be postponed till comprehensive service rules are framed. The meeting, however, resolved that the biometric system can be implemented in major temples.

The priests have been contending that the government decision to implement the biometric system would adversely impact their morale as the government has not taken any steps to frame the service rules and conditions. The apex court in 1997 had directed the government to frame rules.

“The issue, however, has been pending with the Chief Minister’s office since then,” says AP Archaka Samakhya organising secretary Peddinti Rambabu.

Mr. Rambabu explains that the service of priests stretches beyond normal working hours. Further, there is no substitute arrangement whenever a priest intends to go on a work or on leave due to illness. The priest himself has to find a substitute before he proceeds on leave or falls ill, he says.