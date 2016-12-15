Prepare plan to connect ORR and NHs, says Naidu

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has suggested the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials to plan outer ring road (ORR) for Capital city Amaravati in such a way that it connects the towns surrounded by the CRDA area and the national highways.

At a review meeting on Amaravati on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said the towns such as Tenali, Gudivada, Nuzvid and Sattenapalle would have to be covered by the ORR. Likewise, the national highways, including Chennai-Kolkata NH, Vijayawada–Mumbai NH, Vijayawada-Jagdalpur NH and the newly proposed Vijayawada-Anantapur expressway should be linked with the ORR, he said.

Prepare a proposal and make a presentation at the HODs meeting and Cabinet meeting on Thursday, he told the officials. A detailed proposal of the outer ring road should be submitted to the Centre.

The ring roads were vital for increasing connectivity and act as key activity centres. The developmental activity picks up in towns and villages abutting the ORR as soon as it was completed. In due course, they would become part and parcel of the city. Satellite townships would also come up, he said.

Mr. Naidu also wanted the officials to focus on the development of nine theme cities.

CRDA Commissioner Ch Sridhar said except two villages, allotment of plots to all the villages would be completed by December end. Construction of the Assembly and Council building would be completed in a month now.