Prakasam village goes digital

An autorickshaw driver carries out a cashless transaction through his mobile phone in the presence of in-charge Collector Hari Jawaharlal at K. Pallepalem village near Kothapatnam in Prakasam district on Sunday.

more-in

K. Pallepalem, a sleepy coastal village in Kothapatnam mandal, has become the first village in Prakasam district to go digital.

Appreciating the initiative of the lead bank to promote cashless transactions among the village people, in-charge Collector Hari Jawaharlal urged the people of other villages to follow the example set by K. Pallepalem.

The village with over 1,000 families has been adopted by the public sector Syndicate Bank, the lead bank in the district, and all the families have been provided with savings bank accounts and RuPay cards, bank deputy general manager Ramanamurthy said.

The over 1000-member strong women’s self-help groups in the village were receptive to the idea of carrying out cashless transactions with their mobile phones through the two electronic point of sale (ePoS) machines installed at the local kirana shops.

Helped by the Banking Correspondent and other bank staff, the women learnt how to carry out digital transactions without Internet connection, explained District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director M.S. Murali.

An autorickshaw driver, Brahmaiah, demonstrated how he could transfer money to his friend’s account without a smart mobile phone with the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) app.

Cash incentive

The DRDA has appointed two persons each in the 1,149 gram panchayats to promote cashless transactions in a big way in coordination with 249 bank branches in the district, Mr. Murali said. Each of those who facilitated 2,000 cashless transactions would be given an incentive of Rs.1,000.

K. Pallepalem sarpanch P. Prakash urged the authorities to provide GPS facility to their motor boats as also life jackets as they badly needed them during calamities.