Prakasam realtors a shattered lot

Market, which was dull even before demonetisation, tumbles

ONGOLE: Construction activity in Prakasam district has been crippled due to severe cash crunch in the wake of demonetisation of high-value notes.

The real estate market in Ongole and other parts of the district has been dull ever since Ongole, which was in the hot race for location of the State capital, lost to Thullur in Guntur district. There were no takers even for apartments in posh localities till October, says a group of realtors. With the big ticket projects remaining a non-starter, there has not been much demand even for prime property in Ongole and other places.

The scrapping of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes has worsened the situation further, bringing to halt construction activity altogether from November 9. “We don’t see the realty sector to recover in the near future,” says D. Raghava Reddy from Surya Constructions here in a conversation with The Hindu.

With Rs. 50,000 limit set for current account withdrawals, we are not in a position to pay the construction workers after the day's work fully. “As the workers are not prepared to accept either the Rs. 2,000 notes or payment through cheques we have stopped construction work for the time being,” says K. Prasanna Anjaneyulu of Amma constructions here.

There are no takers for either residential plots or apartments in the city as also on the outskirts, they lament.

There is no buying interest in constructed flats in, among other areas, Ramnagar, Santhapeta, Annavarapadu, Lawyerpet, Rajivnagar, Bhagyanagar, Santhapeta and Ramnagar, he says, adding: “the situation may not improve for the better in the next six months or so.”

Revenue generation hit

“The revenue generated from property registrations in the Ongole region was Rs. 62.63 crore as against the target of Rs. 84.86 crore till last month, District Registrar V. Muralikrishna says, adding: “the revenue earned in the last 10 days fell to Rs. 1.77 crore as against Rs 2.35 crore from November 1 to 8 as deals pertaining to immovable assets showed a negative trend. “In the present situation, the department may not be able to achieve the target of Rs. 50.20 crore fixed for the entire year,” he adds.

In the post demonetisation phase, the Markapur region in the district has earned a revenue of only Rs 1.71 crore, a fall of 35 per cent over the earning in the first week of November, says Markapur Region Registrar D.R. Sharma.

“We will not have any work till liquidity returns,” complains a group of workers standing outside an apartment in the posh Bhagayanagar area.