Prakasam Barrage turns 59

Prakasam barrage, an iconic lanmark in Vijayawada, draws visitors from far and wide. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

The Prakasam Barrage, that has transformed the Krishna Delta into the rice bowl of Andhra Pradesh, completed 59 years on Saturday.

Former President Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy inaugurated the barrage on December 24, 1957, when he was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The foundation stone for the construction of the barrage was laid on February 13, 1954, by the then Chief Minister Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu. The Barrage that was simply referred to as Krishna Barrage was later named as Prakasam Barrage after the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The Department of Water Resources has released several rare photographs taken form its archives to mark the barrage entering into its 60th year.

Interesting among the pictures is one of a breach in the 100-year-old anicut taken on September 9, 1952, and another of a few of the 40 steel barges loaded with stones used for the creation of a coffer dam across a river in spate.

The department also released photos of work on the foundations and piers of the current barrage.

It took three and half years to complete the construction. Work could be carried out only for six months during the summer each year. The cost of construction was Rs. 284.15 lakh.