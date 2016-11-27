Pradyumna relieved of charge

more-in

In a surprise move, the State government has relieved Secretary to Government (Information Technology & Communications Department) P.S.Pradyumna from the post. The government placed AP Genco Managing Director K. Vijayanand in full additional charge of the post.

Mr. Pradyumna used to monitor the State government’s prestigious smart pulse survey, which is going on at a snail’s pace.

Mr. Vijayanand is 1992 batch IAS officer, while Mr. Pradyumna is 2004 batch officer.