Post-bifurcationchallenges to figure at IEA meet

TIRUPATI: After the bifurcation, the economic challenges ahead for the new State of Andhra Pradesh will be widely discussed during the 99th annual conference of The Indian Economic Association.

The event will be hosted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, between December 27 and 29. Interestingly, the varsity is playing host to two prestigious national events in a gap of one week, as the five-day Indian Science Congress is slated to begin from January 3. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who studied economics in the varsity, played a key role in selection of the venue for the event. The event discusses perspectives of national economic growth, inflation and savings, investment, macroeconomic performance pertaining to government revenue and spending priorities, balance of payments in the context of global changes and instability, issues in financial sector with focus on banking finance and the scenario of agricultural growth. In deference to the needs of the hosting State, the meet discusses post-bifurcation challenges to Andhra Pradesh, structural changes, industrial development, special economic zones, service sector, agriculture and allied sectors and social security programmes.

Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu will attend the valedictory session. According to organising secretary D. Krishnamoorthy, prominent speakers include RBI former Governor C. Rangarajan, Central University of Gujarat Chancellor Y.K. Alagh and International Economic Association president Kaushik Basu.

The exhibition by students of SEICOM College on ‘Impact of demonetisation on the common man’ is expected to be the major highlight. In a boost to local economy, the organisers are arranging an expo by DWCRA women, artisans and craftsmen who will display their products like Venkatagiri handloom saris, Terracota earthenware, jute and cloth bags.