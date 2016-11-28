Ponnam flays Naidu, KCRon delimitation demand

more-in

Tirumala: Former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday ridiculed the demand for delimitation of Assembly constituencies stating that the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu-speaking states were throwing their lot behind the issue only to accommodate the migrated leaders who had joined their parties under operation ‘Akarsh'.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Prabhakar said that it was pathetic on the part of both Chief Ministers -- N. Chandrababu Naidu and K. Chandrasekhar Rao -- to mount pressure on the Central government on the issue instead of focussing their attention on the welfare of people.

In reply to a question, he said that the delimitation exercise can be taken up by making an alteration to the clause in the Article 371 and it was the reason why both Chief Ministers were banking on Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and supercharging him to act as an intermediary with the Central government.

Commenting on the demonetisation move, he said that the unthoughtful decision had not only subjected the people to severe difficulties but also paralysed the economy. Lack of alternative measures has led to the death of over eighty citizens and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should own the responsibility.

“The future of the country’s economy that withstood even the evil effects of the global meltdown (thanks to the large-scale savings by the people) is set to be bleak,” he predicted.