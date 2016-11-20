Police force withdrawn from Kirlampudi

more-in

A day after the completion of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s district tour, the police force was withdrawn from Kirlampudi, the native town of Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham, on Sunday.

A day before the commencement of ‘Kapu Satyagraha Yatra’ in the Konaseema region scheduled to begin on November 16, heavy deployment of force was made at Kirlampudi and the police made house arrest of the leader. Since then, the town was under security cordon and the local traders observed bandh for four days voluntarily. Though the Kapu leader announced the withdrawal of his yatra on Friday, the police deployment was continued for two more days, keeping in view of the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit. The police packed their luggage on Sunday morning and left Kirlampudi.

Mr. Padmanabham, however, is not willing to comment on the developments.