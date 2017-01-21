Police, RTA, RTC plan joint vehicle-checking

more-in

KURNOOL: Police, Transport and APSRTC officials decided on Friday to conduct a joint vehicle-checking to curb plying of unauthorised vehicles, those operated by private travels and overloading of autorickshaws in Kurnool, as part of efforts to check private vehicles eating into the APSRTC’s revenue.

In a meeting at the Command Control Centre here, Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna and Deputy Transport Commissioner Prameela assured APSRTC Regional Manager G. Venkateswara Rao of their cooperation for development of the RTC. The meeting decided to work towards introduction of e-challan in Kurnool district.

Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer Sivakoti Babu Rao, RTC Deputy Chief Traffic Manager T. Srinivasulu, depot managers Jaganmohan Rao and Azmathulla, vigilance security officers, DSPs and circle inspectors took part.