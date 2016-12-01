Police, Maoists gear up for PLGA week

The boot of a slain Maoist at the camp site where 30 Maoists were killed in a joint operation by Andhra and Odisha police at AOB (Andhra-Odisha Border).— | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

The 16th PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerilla Army) week, which is scheduled to begin from December 2, is expected to be different this year, especially in the cut-off region of Andhra-Odisha border (AOB) area.

The situation in the AOB is volatile and amidst the eerie silence the simmering heat of a volcano ready to erupt is omnipresent. It is being viewed as a matter of importance and prestige, both by the police and the banned CPI (Maoist).

Both the police and the Left Wing Extremists, are in the preparatory mode to show their strength, and what makes the week different this year from the earlier ones, is that it is taking place after the recent string of encounters from October 24 to 27, in the cut-off region of Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region, which left 30 Maoists dead, including top leaders such as Bakuri Venkata Ramana alias Ganesh and Samala Kistayya alias Daya. Both were of the rank of State secretary of the banned outfit.

This apart, over 14 DCM and ACMs were killed in the encounters by the elite anti-Naxal force of AP, the Greyhounds. The PLGA, the armed wing of the CPI (Maoist), was founded in the year 2000. And the PLGA week is being observed ever since three Central Committee Members of the banned outfit Seelam Naresh, Nalla Adi Reddy and Yerramreddy Santosh Reddy were killed in Koyyuru forest area in Karimnagar district on December 2, 1999.