Polavaram work going on at a snail’s pace: Jagan

RAMPACHODAVARAM: YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday lashed out at the State government for its alleged failure to properly implement the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package in full to the evacuees of the Polavaram project. He expressed regret that the project works had been progressing at a snail’s pace for the last three years.

During his interaction with the evacuees here, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy demanded that alternative lands be allotted to those displaced by the Polavaram project.

He said that the government had “grabbed” lands belonging to tribal people in the name of Pattiseema, and accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of favouring contractors.

Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy further demanded that compensation be given to the tribal people as per the new R&R package.

The tribal people sought payment of compensation for their lands at the rate acquired for the Pattiseema project.

Later, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy met the parents whose children had died of viral fever in Y. Ramavaram mandal, and expressed anguish that the government was inhuman in dealing with the seasonal ailments.

He also took a serious note of the high infant mortality rate caused by malnutrition.

Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy said that 15 infant deaths had taken place in these Agency areas as the government turned a blind eye to the situation.

Of the Rs.1,300 crore under the Arogyasri scheme, only Rs.564 crore was released. Nearly Rs.300 crore of it would go for clearing pending bills. Later, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy took part in a roadshow from Rampachodavaram to Maredumilli where he would stay for the night.