Polavaram evacuees stage rasta roko, traffic disrupted

DEVIPATNAM (East Godavari): The Polavaram project evacuees’ association on Wednesday staged a rasta roko in the submerged mandals of the Agency area, demanding package for the displaced as per the new Land Acquisition Act. The affected blocked the roads in Devipatnam, Chintur, V.R Puram, Yetapaka and Koonavaram mandals in the East Godavari district. They shouted slogans demanding the construction of the project only after paying full compensation according to the 2013 Act. Scores of people had to wait for hours before they could resume their journey.

In Anguluru colony of Devipatnam mandal, evacuees blocked the road stopping all the vehicular traffic including jeeps, tourist buses and private vehicles. They warned of agitation in various forms until their demands were met.

CPI(M) district secretary T. Arun criticised that the State government had no intention of giving water to farmers though the project had been taken up only to benefit them. He called upon the evacuees to stage rasta roko when the Chief Minister comes to the district to lay foundation stone to the Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation Schemes on 5 January, 2017. Saying the State government had washed its hands off paying low compensation for the tribals and non-tribals in the past, he demanded the compensation for those affected also as per the new Act.

In V.R. Puram mandal, the road blockade under the aegis of MPP Karem Siramayya was peaceful. In Koonavaram, traffic was blocked under the aegis of president of the project evacuees’ association Komaram Pentaiah. In Chintur also, the national highway was blocked under the aegis of sarpanch Madivi Gouramma. Students formed human chain and staged protest on the national highway. The evacuees blocked roads in Tetapaka also.