Polavaram: Cement works to begin next month

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Stating that both the Central and State governments were keen on completing the Polavaram irrigation project by 2018, Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Sunday said that the work on the project site gained momentum because of the regular monitoring by the government.

Mr. Rao, who visited the city to participate in a private programme, addressed the media.

He said that the government had so far spent about Rs. 9,000 crore on the Polavaram project alone and another Rs. 10,000 crore on the remaining irrigation projects.

“The earthwork is going on at the project site as the hiccups have been cleared. We are planning to commence cement work from the second week of December,” he said.

Mayor Pantam Rajani Sesha Sai and officials were present.