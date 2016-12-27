Pochampally IKAT art mela gets under way

Tollywood actor Shalu Chourasiya at ‘Pochampally IKAT art Mela 2016’ in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

VIJAYAWADA: The Pochampally IKAT Art Mela, an exhibition and sale of handwoven, eco-friendly products is back in city with a range of handmade collection starting from bags to sarees.

Tollywood actor Shalu Chourasiya inaugurated the five-day mela at the Mohandas Complex, Patamata on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Shalu said the platforms that promote a variety of handloom products were needed to reach out to women looking for exclusively made items.

Pochampally Handloom Park Director Kumar said handloom artisans were supported with such promotions of the unique products they make.

The mela offers handmade bed and home linen, dress materials, silk and cotton sarees and others designed by weavers of Pochampally. Home textiles, apparel fabrics, stoles, duppatas, table mats, covers, cotton shirts, kurtis, hand bags are also put on display at the exhibition.