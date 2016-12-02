Pilgrim from Bengaluru dies of heart attack

more-in

A pilgrim from Bengaluru died while trekking up to Tirumala along the Srivari Mettu footpath.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sri Kanta Swamy (60). The incident took place halfway on the footpath on Thursday after he reportedly developed a serious pain in his chest and collapsed on the steps.

His friends who were accompanying him in his trek immediately informed the TTD’s Vigilance sleuths, who rushed him to the Aswini hospital where the authorities declared him brought dead.